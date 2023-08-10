Jamie Dornan felt "jealous" of Robert Pattinson's early success in the movie business.

The 41-year-old actor has known the likes of Robert, Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield for years, and Robert enjoyed a meteoric rise when he was cast as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise.

Jamie told Wired: "I've known Rob forever. He's a really good friend. I love him. I think he's one of the most investing, exciting actors around.

"I probably at one point was quite jealous early on. We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren't. I think he's the nicest guy in the world."

Jamie actually studied marketing at university before he switched his focus towards acting.

He spent a year at university but eventually realised that he "had no interest in marketing".

He shared: "I started a marketing degree - but I gave up when I realised that I had no interest in marketing. But here I am marketing myself in a film, Heart of Stone, coming to Netflix!"

Jamie stars alongside Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone and he relished the challenge of shooting action scenes for the movie.

Speaking about his experience of working with the Wonder Woman star, Jamie told ET Canada: "I back myself in physical environments, let's say. So I was up for the challenge of it, and it was cool to do it with a Gal, who's such a pro when it comes to that and was a great sort of dance partner for all that physical stuff that we had to do in the movie, you know.

"And along with Gal, there was Jo McLaren, who's our stunt coordinator and her amazing team. I just felt at ease with it, you know, it was cool. But of course, it was a challenge and there's lots of it."

