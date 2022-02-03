Jamie Dornan set to star alongside Gal Gadot in Netflix spy-thriller Heart of Stone

Jamie Dornan is reportedly set to star alongside Gal Gadot in Netflix spy-thriller Heart of Stone.

According to Deadline, the Belfast actor has boarded the hotly-anticipated flick alongside the Wonder Woman 1984 star.

The motion picture is from David Ellison's Skydance Productions, which is behind the last three Mission: Impossible movies.

The script comes from Greg Rucka, who just so happens to have penned Wonder Woman comics, with his last arriving in 2017, and Skydance's The Old Guard on Netflix.

The Aeronauts helmer Tom Harper is stepping behind the camera.

Gal - who is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood - will take the lead in the upcoming flick, which has been tipped to become a female-led spy franchise in the vein of James Bond and Mission: Impossible.

It was previously claimed the 36-year-old actress bagged an eight-figure deal to front the movie.

Jamie has made a conscious effort to not get typecast since starring as bondage-loving billionaire Christian Grey in the X-rated Fifty Shades franchise.

And Jamie recently admitted he has to make sure a role is going to "test" him in order to get any satisfaction out of the experience.

He explained: "It's all about seeking a challenge And if you get too comfortable in this industry, you're f*****. I believe that.

"I always want to prove something to myself. I'm a bit driven in that way of always wanting to challenge myself beyond what I've already achieved, or what I've already sort of dealt with.

"I want the next thing to be something I have to work really hard to prove to myself - and potentially to other people - that I'm capable of this, whatever it is."

The Wild Mountain Thyme star insisted he wouldn't "enjoy" his job as much if he didn't feel challenged.

He added: "I think I've always been driven by that, but I'm more willing to admit that recently.

"Call it an ambition, or a desire, or whatever, but it's something within me, to constantly test yourself. Otherwise, I just don't think I get as much out of it, I don't think I'd enjoy it as much."