Jamie Foxx to become father for third time

Jamie Foxx is to become a father for a third time.

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old actor's girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp is pregnant and is already several months into her term. It will be Alyce's first baby.

Jamie and Alyce were first romantically linked to one another back in August 2022 when she attended the world premiere of his movie Day Shift.

However, they split in January 2025 and remained separated for a period before reuniting last year.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star first became a father in 1994 when his ex-partner Connie Kline gave birth to their daughter Corinne.

In 2008, Jamie had his second child 14 years later in 2008 when Kristin Grannis gave birth to their daughter, Anelise Bishop.

It has been a difficult last few years for Foxx after he suffered a stroke in 2023, which left him in a coma for nearly three weeks.

Last June, Foxx broke down in tears while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards as he thanked God for giving him a "second chance" at life.

Upon accepting the accolade at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, Jamie said: "I gotta be honest - when I saw the In Memoriam, I was like, 'Man, that could have been me.'

"But I don't know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance I'm not going turn down. I'm not going to turn down.

"I have so much love to give.

"I told him [God], I said, 'Bro, just give me one more crack at this.'

"I said, 'Whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I'mma do right.

"I'mma do right in front of y'all, because I know a lot of times, when we get on we forget about where we come from."

Jamie also praised his teenage daughter Anelise, who was sat in the audience, for her support, insisting it was her love for him that helped him pull through.

He told the crowd: "Anelise Estelle Foxx, my baby with the big hair. She hides under that hair because she's got something special. You're so beautiful, man.

"When I was fighting for my life in there, I've got to say this. They said, 'We're going to lose him because his vitals are bad.'

"And I didn't want my 14 year old to see me like that. But Anelise overheard the conversation and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, 'I know what my Daddy needs.'

"And as she played the guitar, my vitals [improved]. And I realised God was in her guitar.

"The nurses ran in and said, 'What did they give him?' My daughter said, 'Shh, I've got him.'

"God is good."

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