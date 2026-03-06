Jamie Lee Curtis confirms The Bear is ending after 5 seasons

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed The Bear is ending after five seasons.

The 67-year-old actress has a guest role in the award-winning FX series as Donna Berzatto, the mother of Jeremy Allen White's central character Carmen Berzatto, and despite no official announcement from the broadcaster or creator Christopher Storer that The Bear has filmed a conclusion, Jamie has insisted "everybody" knows.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she said: "Everybody's confirmed the show is ending!

"I don't understand why that's such a, unless I'm going to get a call from all the people saying, 'You just told.'

"I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn't then I've completely blown it."

Jamie had sparked speculation about the end of the show with a cryptic Instagram post last month, in which she seemed to be celebrating either the end of her own scenes as Donna, filming on the fifth season of The Bear drawing to a close, or production ending entirely.

She shared a photo of herself with Abby Elliott, who plays her daughter Natalie aka Sugar, and wrote: "Finished strong! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with.

"Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear."

The Freakier Friday actress joined the cast of The Bear in season two, and previously claimed she "knew" she'd get hired to play Donna even before the role was cast.

She wrote on Instagram: "The centre of the brilliant masterpiece that is commonly referred to as @thebearfx is the story of a family secrets and the concentric circles of rage and trauma and grief and humour that revolve around, Carmen, Sugar, and Michael Berzatto.

Jamie describes her part in the show as the "role of a lifetime".

The veteran actress also thanked Christopher Storer, the series creator, for giving her the opportunity to appear on the show.

Her Instagram post continued: "A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant 1st season, Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime.

"There's not a person alive who won't relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto.

"I certainly have my own experiences. That's what makes the show so magnificent.

"We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called.... life.

"Thank you Chris and the entire Bear family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip!"

