Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1.4m for LA wildfires relief

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest have donated US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The actress, 66, and her partner, 76, announced the family's contribution on Instagram on Thursday (Jan 9) alongside a photo of the destruction wreaked by the inferno.

She said: "As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbours and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged US$1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there."

Jamie added she is in "communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff" about "where those funds need to be directed for the most impact".

Jamie has changed her profile picture on Instagram to an 'I Love LA' graphic.

In another post, she urged her fellow LA residents to "take care of each other" and added: "My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. "Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well."

Jamie made a trip to New York City for a live television interview with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Jan 8) when she heard the wildfires atrocity had started to unfold.

Speaking on Jimmy's Tonight Show after she arrived, the actress said: "I'm literally just about to cry. As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts and it's gnarly, you guys.

"It's just a catastrophe in Southern California.

"Obviously, there have been horrific fires in many places… this is literally where I live."

