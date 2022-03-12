Jamie Lee Curtis refuses to suck in her stomach in new movie Everything Everywhere All At Once

Jamie Lee Curtis said she didn't want to "conceal the reality" of she was in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once if she

In an Instagram post of her in costume as her character Deirdre Beaubeirdra, the 63-year-old wrote in the caption: "In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are."

Jamie — who is the daughter of the late Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh — continued: "And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight.

"I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically.

She also said she is so excited for the flick — which is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — to be screened at the South by Southwest festival after being delayed by Covid-19.

Jamie — who has two daughters Ruby, 26, and Annie, 35 with her husband Christopher Guest, 74 — wrote: "Two years ago we made this movie right up until the day the world shut down. We just finished in time. It's a Magical Mystery Tour of a Movie and I'm so excited to see it tomorrow at its premiere opening at @swsw festival."