Jamie Lee Curtis reveals terminally ill Halloween fan received private screening of the upcoming film

The 61-year-old actress shared a heartwarming tale about how a fan named Anthony Woodle was able to see a private screening of Halloween Kills - which has had its cinematic release delayed to October 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic - and she also offered to share secrets of the set with him.

Jamie - who plays protagonist Laurie Strode in the iconic horror series - explained: "They said that a young man that works (at the Terrace Theatre), Anthony Woodle, was diagnosed with cancer and didn't have long to live.

"So David (Gordon Green, Halloween producer) showed him a movie that no one in the world has seen. He showed Anthony and his fiancee Emily the chance to see the Halloween movie which I thought was a beautiful gesture and I simply followed it up by calling Anthony and started having a conversation to say, I could tell him any secrets."

Jamie also revealed that she had offered to marry Anthony and Emily before he passed away through her role as an officiant.

She told The Talk: "And it turned out that I also offered to marry him, because I am an officiant and it turned out that his wedding wasn't going to be able to happen because he was so near death.

"It was a privilege. He was the greatest Halloween fan in the world, and I know a lot of them."

Jamie recently hailed Halloween Kills as a "masterpiece" and hinted that it will be "really, really intense".