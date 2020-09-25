Jamie Yeo asks internet to decide on punishment for daughter who lied about hiding an iPad

In a day and age where physical punishments aren't the only advocated way to discipline a child, parents have a hard time deciding how best to punish an errant child.

Take Jamie Yeo for example. The former Gold 905 radio DJ went on Instagram on Sept 22 to ask followers for ideas on how to punish her daughter Alysia after catching her in "a big lie".

"We caught the nine-year-old in a big lie last night. Something to do with hiding the old iPad in her closet for more than a week and watching lots of YouTube and then not owning up to it," the 43-year-old wrote.

Jamie had Alysia with her ex-husband, British expat Thorsten Nolte, before they officially divorced in 2016. She then married Rupert, a British expat who works in a consultancy firm, in 2017 and they have a son together.

The couple had problems deciding on punishment for Alysia and it was compounded by the fact that the smart girl crafted an acrostic poem for Jamie overnight. A picture of said poem was shared in the same Instagram post.

Jamie also wrote in her post: "We haven't decided on an appropriate punishment but I did get this from her this morning. What do you think? Is she trying to get away with it?"

However, she admitted that the "consistent lying hurt me more than the actual crime itself" and she asked her followers what she should do.

One netizen suggested adding "screentime to all the iPads so it disables after a certain time of YouTube and games" while another encouraged her to "let it pass" as everyone "cheats at times".

However, most of the comments advocated for a soft approach and for Jamie to foster a more open and communicative relationship with her daughter.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

Anyone else has advice for Jamie for this situation?

