Jamie Yeo is moving her family to England in 2022, wants her kids to be more independent

With the new year coming soon, new plans are on the horizon for Jamie Yeo and she is "ready to buy that home in England".

In an Instagram post on Nov 7, the former radio DJ announced that she's moving to England with the family next year. She also shared that one of the reasons behind the move is due to her children being "too indulged at the moment".

Jamie, 44, wrote: "Living in America when I was a teen gave me confidence and social EQ. Also taught me to be independent. I want that for the kids."

Alysia, 11, is Jamie's daughter from a previous marriage. In 2017, she married Rupert, a British expat who works in a consultancy firm. They have a four-year-old son, Luke, together.

In an interview with 8Days, Jamie shared that she and her husband had planned to move for "around two years". However, the pandemic put those plans on hold, but they are back on again after travel restrictions were relaxed.

Jamie said: "I've already paid the visa company in the UK like $3,000 to help me sort out my visa, so it’s pretty confirmed.”

The couple has yet to decide on the specific city to settle in, but the kids' education will be a factor.

Jamie said: "It's either Bath or Cambridge, Oxford, or Exeter, which is further down the southwest of the coast because they are all really good university towns.

"The vibe is a bit more vibrant and because of the strong academic background, you've got quite a few good state schools [there too]."

But unlike Jamie, who took the PSLE in Singapore before leaving for the US, Alysia will not be sitting for the annual examinations here.

Describing her daughter as "really stubborn" and not a big fan of studying, Jamie said: "I would have liked to actually let her finish her PSLE first because it's actually good training. I don't think there's anything bad about our system... I think it's just that our education system doesn't suit like every single kid.

"She just won't study on her own and she's only managed to get by because I spent so much money on tutors, to sit with her while she does her homework. [But] it's not like [studying in] England's gonna be easier. They still have the A-Levels, right?"

Bringing her kids closer to their grandparents

PHOTO: Instagram/Jamie Yeo

The move to England will also bring the family closer to Jamie's in-laws.

"My husband hasn't seen his parents much for a long time. He's been in Singapore for 12 years," she said, adding that the family should be closer to them as they're in their seventies.

Jamie, who started her jewellery line last year, shared that she'll find a full-time staff to take over the day-to-day operations in Singapore while she works on the business from England.

She said to 8Days: "I'm still gonna be doing my social media job, so I've got a few clients who are happy to continue working with me. And there's so many flights between Singapore and London every day, so it's gonna be quite easy to come back, like Sharon Au, you know. She flies between Singapore and Paris a lot.

"We're keeping our apartment here [in Singapore too] because we definitely plan to come back quite a bit. We're not closing any options, you can easily straddle a couple of homes around the world, you never know."

