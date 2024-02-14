Jane Fonda says she advised Jennifer Lopez to tone down PDA with Ben Affleck

Jane Fonda warned Jennifer Lopez to tone down her public displays of affection with her husband Ben Affleck.

The veteran actress has been good friends with Jennifer since they starred together in 2005 film Monster-in-Law and Jane agreed to take part in Jennifer's new film This Is Me... Now inspired by her revived romance with Be — but Jane had some reservations about getting involved with a movie which celebrated the couple's real life relationship.

According to Variety, Jane told Jennifer's manager Benny Medina: "I believe that everyone in the entire world is pulling for this relationship and this love. And the idea of how you present that is so sacrosanct, so important.

"It should be handled in a way that you aren't overly flaunting it, so much so that it creates any form of criticism or resentment."

Jane also talked to Jennifer directly about dialling down her PDAs with Ben in a conversation recorded for new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, with Jane telling her: "I want you to know that I don't entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work.

"However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

Jennifer dismissed her concerns, saying: "That's just us living our life."

Jane also admitted she got really worried about the state of the couple's relationship when Ben was pictured looking miserable at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

She told Jennifer: "I got real scared, you know, with all that shit about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, what's happening?'" and the actress reassured her by replying: "Nothing! He was like, 'I've become the symbol of the beleaguered man'."

The film This Is Me... Now and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told are being released along with Jennifer's new album as a three-part multimedia project.

ALSO READ: Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad