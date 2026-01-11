Jane Seymour believes being a Bond girl ruined her career in England.

The 74-year-old actress starred as Solitaire opposite Sir Roger Moore in 1973's Live and Let Die and it ultimately prompted her move to the US because she struggled to break away from being typecast afterwards.

She told the Telegraph magazine: "The English could not get past the fact I had been a Bond girl.

"I would get through auditions to the final moment when a director would see me for a major part in a major movie, then somebody would say, 'Did you know she was a Bond girl?' And that would be it. I would never hear from them again."

"In America they said, 'Yes, you did a Bond film', but they saw all the other things I had done too."

And once she made the move, Jane found she played "only Americans for the first year or so".

She added: "That was funny. I played people from New York, Ohio, the South, you name it. They didn't realise I was English, or if they did, they forgot".

Despite her advancing years, the veteran actress admitted she is "game" to take on the role of Bond herself, following speculation about a woman taking over the iconic role.

She said: "Well, I think the chances of me being offered the part are less than zero. But I'm game!"

Jane previously admitted she would be keen to return to the franchise after it was taken over by Amazon.

Asked if she'd want to be involved in Bond content from the streamer, she told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Oh yes… but they will never ask me."

She praised Amazon's acquisition of creative control from longtime Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

She added: "I think it's great. Amazon is huge and I am sure they will have the time, the money and the interest to continue and invest in Bond."

Jane previously insisted she would be happy just to make a cameo in another James Bond film.

She told People magazine: "Of course, I'd do it. I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?'"

The star was only 20 when she was cast as the psychic character and she confessed that she had no idea what to expect during the making of the film.

