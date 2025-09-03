Japanese actor Hiroya Shimizu arrested for possessing marijuana

Japanese actor Hiroya Shimizu has been arrested on suspicion of violating Japan's drug law.

According to media reports, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department conducted a search in his home in Suginami ward at around 4.30am (5.30am Singapore time) today (Sept 3).

They found cannabis and rolling paper and the 26-year-old was taken into custody two hours later.

An unnamed woman living with him was also arrested, and both parties reportedly admitted to their charges.

Livedoor News said police began investigating when they were informed of Hiroya's suspected marijuana usage in January this year. They did not reveal their source.

His agency Sa-ku apologised in a statement on their website, explaining they were only made aware of what happened through the news and are feeling "perplexed".

The statement reads: "We understand that he is currently being questioned by the police. We have no further information beyond what has been reported in the media. We'll proceed with verifying the facts through our lawyers and report to all parties involved as soon as we have a clear understanding of the situation."

Hiroya is known for playing supporting roles in various films and dramas such as Chihayafuru (2016-2018), Tokyo Revengers (2021-2023) and Eye Love You (2024).

He is currently starring in the ongoing series The 19th Medical Chart, led by Arashi's Jun Matsumoto. It is unclear whether his role in the drama will be affected.

[[nid:722103]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com