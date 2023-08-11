Japanese actor Yosuke Kubozuka flashes genitals in drunken Instagram Live

Livestreams have allowed fans to feel closer to their favourite celebrities, but a crotch to the face may be too intimate for even the most ardent of followers.

Japanese actor Yosuke Kubozuka went on Instagram Live Wednesday (Aug 9) night, talking to his fans while appearing inebriated.

During the livestream, he stood up while a male voice off-camera could be heard pleading: "Before doing this, please listen to me."

The man said: "No, stop, stop" while the 44-year-old flashed his genitals to an audience of over 2,000.

He then sat back down and continued his drunken stream.

This isn't the first time Yosuke has raised eyebrows for his Instagram Lives.

Back in 2020, he was known for his erratic behaviour while chatting with fans during the Covid-19 pandemic, reportedly blasting music loudly after midnight and drunkenly discussing food that was good for gut health.

[[nid:641535]]

He even fell asleep on Instagram Live once, prompting his son, model-actor Airu Kubozuka, to switch the stream off early the next morning.

Yosuke also came under fire for comments about fellow actor Yusuke Iseya after the latter was arrested on suspicion of cannabis possession.

"There are worse guys out there than Iseya-kun," he reportedly said during a livestream. "Stop blaming Iseya-kun, he hasn't killed anyone."

He later posted on Instagram that "the crappy media was twisting the facts" when accused of defending Yusuke.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CE-TNSjjS0e/[/embed]

Yosuke made his acting debut in the 1995 crime drama Kindaichi Case File, and won Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Newcomer of the Year at the Japan Academy Film Prize for his performance in 2001's coming-of-age movie Go.

In 2016, he made his Hollywood debut in Martin Scorsese's remake of Silence.

[[nid:635209]]

drimac@asiaone.com