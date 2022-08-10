Japanese AV star Riri Hosho reveals she suffered burns across body from hair removal procedure gone wrong

Hair removal may seem like a relatively innocuous procedure these days, but even with non-invasive treatments, mishaps do happen.

On Aug 8, Japanese AV actress Riri Hosho went public with her story of how a laser hair removal procedure in January this year left her with burn marks all across her body.

She shared that the injuries she suffered left her unable to work for a period of time, reported HK01.com.

The 30-year-old is also unhappy that the well-known clinic, run by an aesthetic doctor and YouTube celebrity, did not give her an adequate response or compensation for the botched procedure.

In photos on her social media account purportedly taken two days after the procedure, her torso as well as lower back and posterior region could be seen covered in dozens of reddish-brown marks.

She wrote that a "mechanical failure" had occurred during her treatment, resulting in the extensive burns.

In a series of Tweets posted on Aug 9, Riri shared that the clinic has not apologised since the incident and that she is unable to forgive the doctor and "cannot let it go".

HK01.com also reported that she is planning to take legal action.

In a reply to her Tweet, another Tokyo-based aesthetic doctor Toru Asou shared that he, too, had encountered a similar incident when using the machine.

僕もまさにこれになりました〜ステロイド軟膏塗布してくださいね。最終的には綺麗になりますので心配し過ぎないようにしてくださいね。なんの補償もないはおかしいのでドラゴンには怒っておきます。返金対応と追加脱毛無料くらいはやらないとですね。 — 麻生 泰 (@asoutoru) August 8, 2022

He indicated that there could be an issue with the newer model of the device which triggered the malfunction.

Riri has experienced some tough times. She revealed in the past that she was a victim of sexual violence which allegedly robbed her of her fertility and shared that she was struggling financially due to her low income.

In 2017, she reportedly attempted suicide during a livestream by swallowing pills.



