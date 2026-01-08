Japanese girl group XG spotted dancing and filming at Anderson Bridge

Videos of Japanese girl group XG filming and dancing to music in Singapore are circulating on social media.

In a video posted on Reddit yesterday (Jan 7), the septet - consisting of Chisa, Cocona, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Jurin and Maya - is seen with a camera crew at Anderson Bridge at Fullerton Road.

Fans speculated that the content being filmed might be a new song, based on the faint music that could be heard in the video clip. However, when others tried to discern the track used, one netizen remarked that artistes tend to utilise songs with similar beats to their upcoming song to prevent leaks while recording music videos.

Separately on X, other fans remarked that the song in the background sounded like the South Korea-based group's upcoming track Rock the Boat, part of their upcoming album scheduled for Jan 23.

Other pictures taken by netizens at the scene show members donning streetwear and punk-styled outfits, which excited fans on X.

One gushed: "Please, I've been begging for so long - I need that!"

Surprised by XG showing up in Singapore, another joked: "They really are aliens because they really keep popping up in different countries out of nowhere."

XG, who debuted in March 2022, previously performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2024 during their first world tour.

They recently released a song 4 Seasons on Dec 24, which is also a track from their first full album The Core to be released on Jan 23.

AsiaOne has reached out to XG's publicity team for more information.

