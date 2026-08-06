Japanese adult performer wins support after netizen dissed her for $24k 'dirty money' donation to Kumamoto disaster relief

Japanese adult performer Yu Tano earned support from netizens recently after a netizen gave a veiled insult when she donated to the Kumamoto disaster relief.

The 22-year-old wrote in an X post on Tuesday (Aug 4): "To everyone affected by the disaster in Kumamoto. Every time I see the news or your posts, my heart aches.

"The things I can do are truly small, but with the hope of being of even a little help, I've collaborated with a friend living in Hiroshima to send relief supplies such as drinks, powdered sports drinks, sanitary products, diapers and more.

"Additionally, I've also donated 3 million yen (S$24k) through the Japanese Red Cross."

She also wrote that she understood many of the victims were still anxious about the disaster and hoped they would prioritise their own life and health, as well as their loved ones.

Yu ended her post with: "From the bottom of my heart, I wish for the day when you can return to a daily life where you can sleep peacefully, even if just a little sooner. Though my efforts are modest, I will continue to provide whatever support I can moving forward."

熊本で被災された皆さんへ。



ニュースや皆さんの投稿を見るたびに、胸が締めつけられる思いです。… — 田野 憂 (たの ゆう) (@_yu_8_8) August 4, 2026

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu on July 28.

The Aeon Mall was one of the hardest-hit sites, after an explosion believed to be due to a gas leak ripped through the building, causing walls and the second floor to collapse.

About 3,000 shoppers were evacuated to a parking lot following the quake, but some employees remained inside, including two women who died after they were told by their boss to re-enter the building to secure cash.

As of Aug 4, 38 people have died during the earthquake, more than 8,500 people remained at crowded emergency shelters and more than 46,000 households were without water.

A netizen wrote in the comments section of Yu's post: "It's dirty money but thank you."

In response to their comment, she said: "There is no reason why someone should be denied the opportunity to provide support just because of their profession. A donation is a donation. I believe the most important thing is that it reaches those who need it."

職業を理由に支援まで否定される筋合いはありません。寄付は寄付です。必要としている人に届くことが一番大切だと私は考えています。 — 田野 憂 (たの ゆう) (@_yu_8_8) August 4, 2026

Other netizens supported Yu for her efforts and defended her against the netizen.

One of them wrote: "It's income earned through hard work, and moreover, the 3 million yen donation is truly admirable. Ms Tano is a woman with a kind heart and I wish her even greater success in the future."

"There's no need to use the expression 'dirty money'. Don't be discriminatory against people's occupations," another netizen wrote.

"It's not dirty. If the proceeds were obtained through bank robbery or fraud, then it would be dirty, but if it's earned legally, then any job is not dirty. It's like how the monthly salary of a toilet cleaner isn't dirty," commented a netizen.

This isn't the first time Yu drew attention for her kind-hearted actions. In June, she shared in an X post that she and her companions performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a diner who had choked and gone into cardiac arrest at a restaurant, reviving him before the ambulance arrived.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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