Japanese star Miho Nakayama dies aged 54

Miho Nakayama has died at the age of 54.

According to media reports, the Japanese singer-actress was found deceased in the bathtub of her home in Shibuya, Tokyo, at around noon today (Dec 6) by a member of her management team who had visited her after she failed to show up for work.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Miho was scheduled to perform a Christmas show in Osaka on the same day, but the event was cancelled citing "health issues".

Her agency, Big Apple, confirmed the news of her death in a post on her website, adding: "We are deeply saddened to have to make such an announcement to all of our stakeholders and fans who have supported us daily, but we are stunned and shocked by this sudden occurrence.

"Details of the cause of death are currently being confirmed. We sincerely ask media to be considerate of her family and to strictly refrain from excessive interviews and reports."

Miho was scouted for the entertainment industry in 1982 and made her debut as an actress in the TV drama Maido Osawagase Shimasu. She also acted in the movie Be-Bop High School and released her first single that same year.

Internationally, she was perhaps best known for playing the leading role in the 1995 movie Love Letter, for which she won Best Actress at the Blue Ribbon Awards, Yokohama Film Festival and Hochi Film Awards.

She was married to fellow musician Hitonari Tsuji from 2002 to 2014 and leaves behind their son. She also had two younger siblings, one of whom is actress and retired singer Shinobu Nakayama.

