Japanese TV host comes under fire for treating her daughter 'like a dog'

Japanese TV host Takahashi Maasa was recently caught in an ugly spat with netizens after she posted a picture of her one-year-old daughter on social media.

In October, the 40-year-old shared a photo of her daughter wearing a harness with a child leash attached. But it did not go down well with her fans and followers who called her out for using her daughter like a dog.

Maasa responded to the criticism by noting that people are allowed to have different views when it comes to putting their child on a harness, and she chose to do so only to protect her daughter.

She added that this would prevent her daughter from getting lost and wandering off, and that she only uses it occasionally.

Maasa is the daughter of Japanese actor Takahashi Hideki and actress Akiko Kobayashi. She married her non-celebrity husband in 2018 and their daughter was born the following year.

So far, she has not revealed to her fans the identity of her husband and her daughter.

After her clarification, she received support from many netizens who agreed that putting your child on a leash is a good way to protect them, especially if they have a tendency to run off on their own.

However, there were some who disagreed and felt that it was demeaning for the child to be kept on a leash. They felt that parents who use harnesses are simply treating their child like a dog.

Maasa addressed the controversy on a TV show where she said that parents who are afraid of getting judged for using such harnesses should not feel that way. What is more important is ensuring the safety of their child.

She also had a message for netizens who criticised her for treating her daughter like a dog. “A dog is also part of our family. It’s really impolite if they look down on dogs like that,” she said.

This is not Maasa’s first brush with controversy.

When she announced her pregnancy, she shared that she hoped to return to work following a month of maternity leave. But, much to her surprise, she was bombarded with reproving comments from several netizens.

They criticised her for being naive about her responsibilities of being a new mum and claimed she should be taking a much longer leave.

Responding to the unfavourable public reaction, she had to apologise for her “careless comment” about maternity leave.

While Maasa believes in using a child leash to ensure the safety of her daughter, you may have different views. If you’re unsure about whether or not to use it, take a quick look at the pros and cons of this device.

Advantages of using toddler leashes

Better outdoor safety

The argument that a child leash ensures safety in crowded places often influences parents to use it on their little ones. Many like Maasa also feel a toddler leash can help keep a hyperactive child away from imminent danger.

When you are out with two or more kids

As a parent, even though you can multi-task, sometimes it can get really hard managing children out in public. If you’ve more than one child, then a child leash can help you manage your kids better.

It can have multiple purposes

Your child’s backpack leash can work as a safety device when your child is placed in the stroller or when you want to ride a motorcycle with your child.

Disadvantages of using child leashes

Risk of falling

Since your child is just learning to walk and balance, some of them may accidentally tip over after the leash restricts their sudden movement.

Risk of injury

Another issue about toddler leashes, especially the ones attached to the wrist, is that they can cause injury to the child. When toddlers suddenly run, sit, or jump, these movements can cause injury to the bones and muscles on their arms.

The child may get irritated

Your toddler may not feel comfortable wearing a leash and may suffer skin irritation. In order to minimise the problem, you could use harnesses that are worn over clothes as they are less likely to cause skin irritation.

Just like any other device, a child leash can be both beneficial and risky depending on the purpose and the manner in which it is used. At the end of the day, you know what’s best for your children.

