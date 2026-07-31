Jared Leto accused of making a bizarre on-set demands while filming Disney's Tron: Ares

Jared Leto has been accused of making a series of unusual demands while filming Disney's Tron: Ares.

The actor and musician, 54, stars as the lead character in the latest instalment of Disney's Tron franchise, and a production source has been quoted opening up about his alleged bizarre on-set before as the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman continues to deny separate allegations of sexual misconduct featured in a recently released BBC documentary.

The insider told Page Six that Jared "made several odd requests during filming", alleging he did not want "eye contact of any kind" from cast or crew members.

The source also alleged Jared was following a diet consisting of "eating only fish" and claimed he requested a fisherman be brought to the production "to catch and prepare fresh fish every day".

According to the source, the studio ultimately did not employ a full-time fisherman but "did scramble" to determine whether the request could be accommodated.

The source also alleged Jared, known for his method acting, "refused" to speak out of character during production.

The insider told Page Six they did not witness Jared behave in a sexually inappropriate manner while filming.

A representative for Jared did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment regarding the reported on-set claims.

Separately, a former colleague who toured with Thirty Seconds to Mars also spoke to Page Six.

The former colleague said: "He's not a good guy. There's no soul behind his eyes.

"He was a horrible vibe while working with him and he made people uncomfortable.

"It was really hard to talk to him, if he even tried to talk to us."

The former colleague also alleged Jared asked assistants to "hold open doors and his cape".

They further claimed: "People who have known him for years have also said that he is very problematic with women. Everyone in the music industry knows there was going to be a day of reckoning for him."

The allegations come after the BBC released the documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, in which 10 women accused Jared of sexual misconduct.

According to the film, multiple women — using pseudonyms — described alleged encounters with Jared they said occurred between 2002 and 2016, when they were aged between 16 and 18 and he was in his 30s and 40s.

Among the allegations, one woman claimed Jared sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17 in 2002.

Another alleged she had sex with him in California when she was 17 in 2006, where the age of consent is 18.

A third claimed he threatened her with sexual assault after she was left alone with him in a hotel room in 2013 when she was 19.

And a fourth alleged he groomed her in 2014 when she was 16 through repeated sexually explicit phone calls and suggestions they have sex.

The BBC said it corroborated many of the claims through interviews, photographs, messages, and other supporting material.

The documentary also featured interviews with two men who said they had worked with Thirty Seconds to Mars for years.

They described interactions they said they had witnessed between Jared and teenage girls, alleging he invited them backstage to his dressing room or to a property where he was recording music.

Jared denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six.

He said: "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

The allegations follow claims published in an Air Mail article in 2025 in which nine women accused Jared of sexual impropriety.

Jared also denied those allegations.

The New York Post previously reported allegations two decades ago Jared had been "hitting on" teenage models at the Maritime Hotel in New York City and was allegedly "constantly texting" 16- and 17-year-olds.

It follows a career that has included an Academy Award-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club and roles in Requiem for a Dream, House of Gucci, Morbius and Suicide Squad, in which Jared portrayed the Joker.

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