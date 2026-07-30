Jared Leto slams 'absolutely and categorically false' sexual assault claims against him

Jared Leto has slammed the "absolutely and categorically false" sexual assault claims levelled against him by multiple women in his first statement since news of the allegations went public.

The 54-year-old actor is the subject of a new BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, in which four women accuse him of criminal sexual conduct and allege the offences took place when they were teenagers.

Jared hadn't responded to multiple attempts to contact him for the BBC programme, but has now issued a statement to People in which he made his stance clear.

He said: "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

In the documentary, one woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17, while another accused the Dallas Buyers Club actor of threatening her with sexual assault when she was unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room at the age of 19.

A third, identified in the programme as Clara, alleged Jared had "shrugged off" a conversation about the age of consent being 18 in California when he had sex with her at the age of 17, and claimed he asked her to call him "daddy" while pretending to be a "little girl" or "my little girl".

A fourth woman claimed he had groomed her, using his celebrity status to make repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was just 16, and suggested at least once that they should have sex.

The latter accuser was sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent her from talking about their relationship, which has been seen by the BBC, but she refused to sign it.

Another woman, identified as Alex, was 19 when she met Jared but "felt the need" to pretend to be younger in order to protect herself - but she alleged Leto was dismissive when she told him she was 17.

She claimed he said: "Age is just a number, and anyway, we're in Europe."

Four other women in the documentary described receiving strange and typically very sexual phone calls from him when they were younger, while one female recalled how her mother confronted him after he instructed a security guard to take her backstage at a music festival, having made a lewd comment towards the then 14-year-old during an autograph signing.

Documentary makers corroborated a number of the women's accounts with their friends and family who were told at the time, and also saw pictures and messages that backed up some of the stories.

According to the BBC, more than 120 allegations have been made online concerning the Jared's behaviour towards women.

Last year, Allie Teilz posted on social media that she had been assaulted by him when she was 17, prompting similar claims from others. He denied the allegations of nine women in an article from US media outlet Air Mail.

[[nid:741472]]