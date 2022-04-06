Jared Leto stayed in character, used wheelchair to get to bathroom on set of Morbius

Jared Leto used a wheelchair to get to the bathroom on the set of Morbius.

The 50-year-old star is known for his method acting approach and to stay in character as Michael Morbius — who suffers chronic pain — he used crutches, but to speed things up when he needed to relieve himself, he agreed to have a crew member push him in the chair.

Uproxx asked director Daniel Espinosa: "Someone told me that Jared Leto was so committed to playing Michael Morbius that even when he had to go to the bathroom, he would use his crutches and slowly limp to get to the bathroom. But it was taking so long between for pee breaks, that a deal was made with him to get him a wheelchair so someone could wheel him there quicker and he agreed to that. Is this true?"

Daniel confirmed: "Yes. Yeah. Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he's been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he's alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it's people's processes.

"All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be."

Daniel insisted he didn't get frustrated by Jared's approach and he was happy to accommodate his process however he could.

Asked if Jared's slow movement was frustrating, he said: "But it's more that I think the directors that don't like actors get really frustrated about that.

"I think it's really mysterious, what they do. Almost all actors, in general, have their own reputation of being an interesting person how he works with their characters. I think that all of them have these traits.

"If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you're in the wrong business. Because what's different is what makes them tick.

"It's very hard to be able to say, 'I can take this part away and I will still get the same stuff from him.' I don't do that.

"I'm more to see like, 'Hey, if you're doing this, we have to do this.'"