Jared Leto 'upset' by new Joker film

Jared Leto was "upset" about by the new 'Joker' film.

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman portrayed the iconic villain in 2016's 'Suicide Squad', but was reportedly left feeling "alienated and upset" when he learnt that he wouldn't be involved in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joaquin Phoenix plays the Joker in the Todd Phillips directed movie, which has no connection to the DC Universe.

The 47-year-old has yet to comment on the new film, but previously said he was "confused" by his involvement in the character's future.

Speaking in 2017, he said: "I'm a little confused, but yeah, there are a couple of things happening in the DC World ... I loved the Joker, he's a great character, a really fun character to play. It's a big universe and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there. You have the honour of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. But there are other films in development and I'm excited to see what comes from them."

Joaquin has been praised for his portrayal of Joker and has been tipped as a potential Oscar-winner, while Jared's performance was met with criticism.

Jared previously said that he felt "isolated" on set, feeling as if he "was off in the corner of the cafeteria watching all the other kids".

It was also revealed that Martin Scorsese held an early role as a producer on the new film, and even "considered" directing it before deciding to focus on his movie, The Irishman, instead.