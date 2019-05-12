Jason Derulo lashes out at Instagram for deleting his bulge

Jason Derulo in a photoshoot for Alexa magazine.
PHOTO: Instagram/jasonderulo
Bang

Jason Derulo has lashed out at Instagram for taking down a photograph of his 'anaconda'.

The 30-year-old singer is fuming that the photo-sharing site deleted the raunchy shot - which saw him pose in a pair of eye-popping underpants - because it breached their "nudity and sexual activity" guidelines, and he's now petitioning to bring back the bulge.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Swalla hitmaker uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from Instagram and captioned it: "F*** u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.. #bringbackAnaconda (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fuk u mean? I have underwear on... I can’t help my size..

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

The handsome star left fans feeling a little hot under the collar last week when he shared the sexy image - which showed off his killer abs, bulging biceps and his toned thighs - and bragged about the size of his manhood when fans questioned what he had hiding in his pants.

One social media user wanted to know what the Talk Dirty hitmaker had in his underwear.

To which Jason replied: "Anaconda" - referencing one of the largest snakes in the world.

This isn't the first time Jason has caused a stir as he recently called for marijuana to be legalised as the drug can be "really helpful" for those struggling with serious pain.

He said at the time: "I think it's really helpful in so many ways.

"I've watched people suffer and with marijuana, the suffering gets to be subsided a little bit.

"That's from personal experiences.

"So for me, I know it's a humongous help for people and I think it should be legalised."

But while he thinks cannabis can be helpful, the Tip Toe singer is strict on his alcohol consumption because he doesn't want to cause any damage to his vocal cords.

He explained: "I do still party, it's just how much I am drinking, I really pay attention to that, especially when I'm on the road and I have back-to-back shows.

"As a young artist I would get fatigued during these performances and I couldn't realise why.

"Partying is fine as long as you're not screaming during the night because that's going to strain your voice, and not drinking too much. I'd say I have about three drinks on a night out."

More about
celebrities Instagram Social media singer

TRENDING

Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job

SERVICES