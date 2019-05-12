Jason Derulo lashes out at Instagram for deleting his bulge

Jason Derulo has lashed out at Instagram for taking down a photograph of his 'anaconda'.

The 30-year-old singer is fuming that the photo-sharing site deleted the raunchy shot - which saw him pose in a pair of eye-popping underpants - because it breached their "nudity and sexual activity" guidelines, and he's now petitioning to bring back the bulge.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Swalla hitmaker uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from Instagram and captioned it: "F*** u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.. #bringbackAnaconda (sic)."

The handsome star left fans feeling a little hot under the collar last week when he shared the sexy image - which showed off his killer abs, bulging biceps and his toned thighs - and bragged about the size of his manhood when fans questioned what he had hiding in his pants.

One social media user wanted to know what the Talk Dirty hitmaker had in his underwear.

To which Jason replied: "Anaconda" - referencing one of the largest snakes in the world.

This isn't the first time Jason has caused a stir as he recently called for marijuana to be legalised as the drug can be "really helpful" for those struggling with serious pain.

He said at the time: "I think it's really helpful in so many ways.

"I've watched people suffer and with marijuana, the suffering gets to be subsided a little bit.

"That's from personal experiences.

"So for me, I know it's a humongous help for people and I think it should be legalised."