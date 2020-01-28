Jason Donovan has no regrets about his wild past, including cocaine addiction

PHOTO: Instagram/jdonofficial
Bang

The 51-year-old star had problems with cocaine addiction in the 1990s, something he has always been honest about to his three children, Jemma, 19, Zac, 18, and eight-year-old Molly, who he has with his wife Angela Malloch.

The Too Many Broken Hearts hitmaker's lowest point came when he collapsed while heavily using cocaine at Kate Moss' 21st birthday party in Jan 1995 which was held by Johnny Depp at the infamous Los Angeles club The Viper Room.

However, Jason believes he learned a lot more about himself from those experiences and thinks the experiences helped shape the man he is now.

Speaking to New! magazine, he said: "The good news is now I know what I don't want to do! You learn so much from those times. I'll tell you straight, I would rather not have experience what I have. Do I regret it? Not really. Am I proud of it? Not at all. I was just one of the lucky ones who got out."

The actor previously confessed to snorting up to 30 lines of cocaine a day at the height of his addiction when he was starring in the touring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Jason - who was previously in a relationship with his former Neighbours co-star Kylie Minogue - credits meeting and falling in love with his wife, stage manager Angela Malloch, with giving him the motivation to get clean.

He said: "It's a difficult one because there's no such thing as a positive journey in taking drugs. Having had children and watching what sort of effect that had on them and my dad, and how that would have affected him at the time, it's all relative."

Jason still enjoys drinking wine but he admits now a big night out leaves him riddled with anxiety the morning after when his hangover kicks in.

He explained: "Alcohol gives me anxiety now. I love a drink, but if I'm absolutely honest, particularly if I go for a bit of a night out, it does give me anxiety."

