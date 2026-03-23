Jason Momoa and family evacuate as storms hit Hawaii, shares footage of damage

Jason Momoa and his family were forced to evacuate their home as severe storms battered Oʻahu, causing flooding and widespread disruption.

The actor, 46, shared updates on Instagram as heavy rain and flooding affected large parts of the island, including the North Shore where he lives.

According to USA Today, thousands of residents were evacuated on March 20 after concerns a dam could fail, with authorities warning roads were at risk of "imminent failure".

Speaking in a video shared on Instagram, Jason said: "We're safe for now, but there's a lot of people who weren't, so, sending all our love."

He added: "North Shore's pretty gnarly right now, so just love, and hopefully everyone's safe and getting out and get together and figure out how we help everyone… stay safe out there."

Jason also documented the damage caused by the storm, sharing footage of flooding and fallen trees.

In a further post, he appeared alongside his partner Adria Arjona, 33, as they helped distribute meals to people affected by the weather.

Writing on Instagram, Jason added: "These past weeks have been heavy.

"The storms, the flooding, and the constant rain across Oʻahu have affected so many of our people, especially those already facing hardship.

"Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbours hit the hardest.

"We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you're not alone."

He added: "That's what aloha is. It's showing up for each other when it matters most."

Oʻahu is the third-largest and most populated island of the Hawaiian Islands.

Josh Green, the governor of Hawaii, said around 5,500 people were moved to safety as the area was "bombarded" with heavy rain.

While no deaths were reported, he said there had been "a few serious injuries".

USA Today reported emergency alerts had warned residents to evacuate amid fears of infrastructure failure, with officials monitoring conditions as the storm system moved across the region.

Josh said on X authorities had acted quickly to move residents out of affected areas.

He also urged people not to underestimate the severity of the situation as the storm system moved onward.

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