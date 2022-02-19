Jason Momoa carries drunk man out of bar when he refused to leave

Jason Momoa carried a drunk man over his shoulder after he refused to leave a bar.

The Aquaman star channelled his superhero strength when he helped eject a patron from New York's Bowery Hotel after the unnamed customer refused staff's requests for him to go home.

In video footage obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 42-year-old actor was seen intervening in a situation where the rowdy customer refused to vacate the premises after staff told him to go.

After it was established he was not going to go quietly, the Game of Thrones star displayed his might when he scooped up the uncooperative fellow and carried him outside to a round of cheers from the rest of the patrons.

In the video, a bartender is heard saying: "You've got to leave," to which the man is heard responding: "Kick me out right now… do it. Do it."

A woman in the background is heard requesting security as the man gets up to leave, but not before taking a gulp of another customer's cocktail.

However, the troublemaker pops up back at the bar, and ends up harassing a bartender, screaming: "You have a small penis!"

Following this, hotel security tell him to leave, to which he protested, telling "Don't touch me".

At the moment, Jason - who has been standing by - took matters into his own hands and stepped in to help out, causing the nightmare customer to ask: "Who the f*** are you?"

Jason - who pulled the man in for a bear hug - responds: "You wanna fight?," which is met with giggles from drinkers.

The actor was in Manhattan to film his new Discovery series, On the Roam, which sees the Justice League star talk to people across the country.