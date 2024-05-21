Jason Momoa confirms romance with Adria Arjona 

Jason Momoa has confirmed his relationship with Adria Arjona.

The 44-year-old actor split from Lisa Bonet in 2022 after five years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in January. Now the Aquaman star has taken to social media to share a series of romantic photos of himself and the 32-year-old actress on a recent trip to Japan.

He wrote on Instagram: "Japan, you are a dream come true, you blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. On The Roam motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha."

One of the photos featured the new couple cuddling up together in the wind and Adria shared that image to her Instagram Stories as she emblazoned it with heart emojis.

At a Comic Con event earlier this year, Jason — who has daughter Lola Iolani, and son Nako, 15, from his marriage to Lisa — revealed during a Q and A section when asked by a member of the audience that he was "very much in a relationship" but remained tight-lipped.

He said: "I'm very much in a relationship. You'll find out very soon! I'm very much in a relationship, I've been in a relationship for a while. I'm just really enjoying privacy because back in the day no one gave a f*** and now everyone does, but I'm still the same guy. "It's been really nice because everyone has kind of [left me alone], but — yeah, thank you very much!"

