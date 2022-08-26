Jason Momoa will play Aquaman as long as fans are interested

Jason Momoa will keep playing Aquaman as long as film fans are interested.

The 43-year-old star will return as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) superhero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and says he is happy to continue as the character as long as the audience wants him.

Quizzed on how much longer he will play Aquaman, Jason told The Hollywood Reporter: "As long as we can. If people don't like it and it feels like it's past its due date, then we won't make another one.

"But if they love it, then we will make more, you know. I don't want to force anything down someone's throat to watch it. But I love it."

Jason has had a hand in writing the story for the new film – which has now been delayed until Dec 2023 – and admits that he feels a deep connection to the part.

The See star said: "We wrote a great story. I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished (Aquaman) I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it. It's got my heart in it.

"I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?"

Momoa is unconcerned by the latest delay to the movie's release as he is confident that fans will be happy with what they see.

He also thanked Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick for making cinemas appealing again.

He said: "We killed it. We made something amazing and it'll come out when it's meant to come out.

"The nice thing about what's happened with Covid is that everyone is trying to rush to meet these deadlines but we know it should come out when it's ready to come out (at a time) when everybody is getting back in the movie theatres.

"So, thank you Tom Cruise."