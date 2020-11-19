Jason Momoa would rather 'squat a car' than do yoga again

Jason Momoa.
Jason Momoa tried yoga for the first time in a while recently and not only was it the hardest workout he's ever put himself through, he was still feeling the effects days later.

The Aquaman star said: "So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life.

"I'd rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga.

 "I can't bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It's pathetic."

The 41-year-old actor previously attempted yoga while preparing for Conan the Barbarian in 2011 and despite being in great shape at the time, he found the class a struggle.

He told the new issue of Men's Health magazine: "I remember one time I was all yoked out for Conan the Barbarian, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, 'This is so hard!'" 

Jason insisted his toned physique is just down to "genetics".

He said: "It's just genetics. Hawaiians are big people. I rock-climb a lot. Maybe I'm an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging."

The former Game of Thrones star - who has Lola, 13, and Wolf, 11, with wife Lisa Bonet, and is also stepfather to her adult daughter Zoe Kravitz - is pleased the coronavirus pandemic has brought him and his family much closer together.

He said: "We've all gotten so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

Jason cried when Lola turned 13 in July and he admitted he's not looking forward to the time when she starts dating. 

He said: "I'm not going to do well with it. I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips*** bad boy. I'm like, 'If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!'"

