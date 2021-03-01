Jason Sudeikis says his Golden Globe award win is 'nuts'

The 45-year-old actor's performance as a US sports coach in Ted Lasso earned him the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy prize at Sunday's (Feb 28) ceremony, and he was shocked to win ahead of fellow nominees Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek' and Ramy Youssef (Ramy), who took the honour last year.

In a rambling speech, Jason paid tribute to his co-stars on the show.

Dressed down in a hoody, he said: "That's nuts. This is the coolest thing a group of... that's nuts, that's crazy. Wow.

"I want to thank everybody that works on the show. My son Otis has three questions, when's the best time to do things? When's the right thing to do and who's the most important one? The last question, that's whoever you're with.

"I reject the premise of being the best actor because in my humble opinion, the best actor is the one you're acting with.

"I want to give a shoutout to all the people I get to act with because they're incredible. Do they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be and better than... anything I could do."

As fellow nominee Don gestured to him to stop talking, Jason abruptly ended his speech.

He quipped: "Don's right, I gotta rap this puppy up, never been my forte. A little windy. Thank you, I appreciate you guys. And a shout out to my fellow nominees, thank you."