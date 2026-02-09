Jasper Liu to star in Mediacorp's new crime drama with Cynthia Koh, Hong Ling, Nick Teo

Jasper Liu will be starring in Mediacorp's upcoming crime drama Crisis Man.

The 39-year-old Taiwanese actor will be joining local artistes Cynthia Koh, Hong Ling and Nick Teo in the 20-episode drama, according to a press release by the local broadcaster today (Feb 9).

Jasper is known for his performance in various Taiwanese dramas including Before We Get Married (2019), Triad Princess (2019) and I Am Married... But! (2025) as well as films such as More than Blue (2018). In 2020, he also appeared in Netflix's travelogue show Twogether with South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi.

Crisis Man centres on Situ Feng (Jasper), who specialises in solving crises through unconventional means with his team Hand of God. While he appears to be cold and rational, focusing solely on money and power, he is haunted by his parents' brutal and unsolved murders.

Also working in Hand of God are Miss O (Cynthia), former underground boxing champion Lin Xiaolong (Nick) and Wang Ruonan (Hong Ling).

Ruonan's life spirals out of control after her father committed murder and disappeared, forcing her to deal with the aftermath alone.

Driven by the desire to find her father, she joins Hand of God but is repeatedly forced to choose between her conscience and self-interest while resolving the cases. In the meantime, she seeks emotional support from police officer Cheng Feng (Tyler Ten), who is also Feng's longtime friend.

While Cheng Feng does not condone Feng's approach, he still turns to the latter when cases are beyond the police's reach. As the three of them work together, they realise the true crisis has been lurking between them all along.

The series will be available on demand for free on Mewatch in September 2026 and premieres in the same month on Channel 8 on weekdays at 9pm.

