Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan expecting third child

Seems like the King of Mandopop was quite busy in 2021 despite not releasing the album that he promised since 2017.

In a photo published on his Instagram page today (Jan 19), Jay Chou announced that his wife Hannah Quinlivan is expecting baby number three. He didn't give any details on the gender or the date of birth aside from a hashtag that read "#arrivingsoon".

The photo shows Jay having a big reaction to Hannah's baby bump and was accompanied with the caption: "We originally wanted to announce the good news after the baby was born, but it looks like we can't keep it under wraps anymore."

Jay and Hannah got hitched in 2015 and the couple has two children — Hathaway, five, and Romeo, three.

