Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face

How do you celebrate the birthday of a rich and famous man who has practically everything?

By plastering his face across buildings in different cities. Sounds incredulous, but it's true.

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou celebrated his birthday last Saturday (Jan 18) with his family and close friends (including BFF local singer JJ Lin), but his Chinese fans decided to give him a celebration fit for a king.

Over the weekend, Jay shared a series of Instagram Stories of some really ostentatious birthday greetings dedicated to him. It came in the form of large LED displays plastered with his album covers and face, along with birthday greetings and short messages that celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut.

According to Chinese media, Chinese fans from more than 30 cities took part in this massive celebration and they even produced a three-minute video featuring these displays, set to the tune of Jay's song Give Me The Time for One Song.

PHOTO: Screengrabs from Instagram/jaychou

PHOTO: Screengrabs from Instagram/jaychou

But perhaps, the biggest (or maybe one of the biggest) present he received this year was a cover of his songs by singer Tanya Chua. The Singaporean artiste, who has been making her mark overseas, did an acoustic mash-up of two of Jay's hits — Failure at Love and Won't Cry.

Jay posted Tanya's video on IGTV last Saturday and her soulful performance impressed the Mandopop king.

He wrote: "Really happy to receive this right before my birthday. Thank you for using your beautiful voice to cover my song! I couldn't wait to share with my fans this perfect cover. Thank you Tanya. I can only say that you're too good."

The video has since garnered more than 940,000 views, more than a video clip from his concert in Singapore.

Tanya's performance also caught the attention of Ashin (from Taiwanese rock band Mayday) who collaborated on Won't Cry with Jay. Ashin gave his approval in a series of emojis, and his appearance on the comments section wasn't lost on Jay who replied: "The lead singer came out to play."

PHOTO: Instagram/jaychou

But there was one person who didn't give Jay anything, and that was his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was very open about it.

The 26-year-old posted a birthday message for him on Instagram and it read: "Happy birthday @jaychou! I wanted to get you something special for your birthday but you already have the best gift ever….........Us!"

In an equally cheeky response, Jay wrote: "I thought you meant that I already have the best gift, and that was the car you gave last year. It can't be better than that."

PHOTO: Instagram/hannah_quinlivan

The car in question is a Lamborghini Urus, and was given to Jay in 2018 during a Christmas gift exchange. Said to be the world's fastest SUV, the Urus also doubled up as Jay's birthday present.

According to The Straits Times, the car launched in 2018 with a listed price of NT$9,998,900 (S$446,000) and it retails in Singapore for $799,000 without a certificate of entitlement.

Since it was Jay's birthday weekend, you would think Hannah would give him 'face', but she had 'no chill'.

Jay posted a video of himself showing off some tricks with a luminous basketball that Taiwanese-Canadian magician Will Tsai gave him as a birthday present. While netizens were impressed with his mad skills, Hannah promptly chided him in the comments section for not taking off his shoes. The video is presumably taken at their home, as Jay's friend in the video had taken his shoes off.

This comment left many netizens in stitches as they laughed over her comment, seen as a very typical thing that a wife would say to her husband.

"(Hannah) You're so fierce!" PHOTO: Instagram/jaychou

"Haha, yes! Punish him by making him write songs!" PHOTO: Instagram/jaychou

Jay defended himself, saying he was wearing a pair of "new shoes".

