Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with dance challenge

It's been 10 years since Mandopop King Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan tied the knot, and the couple celebrated the momentous occasion with song and dance — TikTok-style, of course.

They posted a video to their Instagram accounts on Jan 18 — a day after the couple's anniversary date and also Jay's birthday — making it a true double celebration.

The short clip shows them dancing playfully outdoors to the ditty Six Degrees, a brand-new drop by Jay and Canadian-Taiwanese singer Patrick Brasca, who is signed to the former's record label.

The event could have been a party to celebrate the pair, as the backdrop behind them seemed to reveal the words "Happy 10th Anniversary".

Wrote Jay and Hannah in the caption to the video: "Happy 10th wedding anniversary! Everyone must also continue to live happily!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE9iVhJvkAj/[/embed]

Although the post made no mention about Jay's birthday, fans and fellow artistes were quick to shower the 46-year-old with birthday wishes on top of their heartfelt congratulations for the couple's special day.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin's simple birthday wish, in particular, captured users' attention, garnering over 2,500 likes.

The dance number had popped up three days earlier on Patrick's TikTok account.

Hash-tagged #sixdegreesdancechallenge, the clip also featured Taiwanese dancer-singer Jack Hsu, who'd apparently helped to create the routine.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@patrickbrasca/video/7459745006249790725[/embed]

Drumming up publicity for their new song while at the same time celebrating two happy occasions? No wonder Jay lent his support.

Patrick himself has also posted a reaction clip to mentor Jay and Hannah dancing to their song. "This is so sweet. Happy birthday to brother Jay," wrote the 25-year-old in a TikTok post.

[[nid:424948]]

candicecai@asiaone.com