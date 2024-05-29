Jay Chou's daughter Jacinda, 2, captivates netizens by trying household chores and cooking

A little chef.

That's what Jay Chou's wife Hannah Quinlivan called their youngest child, two-year-old Jacinda.

The 30-year-old mum-of-three took to Xiaohongshu to share Jacinda's cute antics, writing: "Meimei (younger sister) has a lot of fresh exploration ideas now, trying to make small biscuits, doing various types of housework.

"Looking at her tiny figure is my daily healing."

In accompanying photos, Jacinda can be seen in the kitchen mixing batter and making cookies, as well as using miniature tongs to extract bread from the toaster.

She can also be seen attempting housework, wearing gloves to clean the toilet sink and putting away her jacket by hanging it up on a clothing rack.

Netizens were impressed with the precocious girl, calling her antics "too cute".

Others saw how Jacinda bore a strong resemblance to Jay, 45, despite Hannah censoring her face with stickers of a hat and sunglasses.

"Her little mouth, dad's genes are too strong," a netizen commented.

Another wrote: "She looks too much like Jay with sunglasses!"

Some netizens also shared photos of a baby Jay to prove their point.

Jay and Hannah got married in 2015 and also have two older children — Hathaway, eight, and six-year-old Romeo.

