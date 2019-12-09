Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting

What else is there left to do when you're so rich that you've given your wife three wedding parties, plied her with expensive gifts, and brought her around the world?

How do you top that?

Just throw money into the sky, we guess. Figuratively speaking.

Which is what Jay Chou did for his wife, 26-year-old Hannah Quinlivan.

The Mandopop king posted a short video clip on Instagram depicting Hannah with skywriting dedicated to her in the background. The message read "Never surrender", followed by the shape of a heart.

Jay, 40, also did not miss out on the opportunity to include his song Time Machine in the video although one wonders why he even bothers, especially since he already attained a level of fame beyond needing to plug his older projects.

If anything, we want to hear his new song, Won't Cry, which is due to be released on Monday (Sept 16).

This will be the first new song from Jay since his previous single that was released in May 2018 — If You Don't Love Me, It's Fine. The Taiwanese multi-hyphenate will also be returning to Singapore for a concert in Jan 2020.

Jay wrote on the post: "Haha so beautiful... I am such a creative director..."

Hannah also celebrated this ostentatious display of his affection on Instagram with the caption: "Never surrender, don’t give up before you chase your dream."

When a netizen asked if the video was real in the comments of his post, Jay assured that it was.

Interestingly, it was also reported by Chinese media that the message had already been noticed by various netizens who assumed it was a proposal only to be shocked when Jay released his video on Instagram.

Various Instagram users echoed in the comment section, claiming to have seen the message and didn't realise it was orchestrated by Jay.

They also identified the location as Circular Quay in Sydney.

One user, @chr1s_qin, stated that the message was written repeatedly as it was dispersed by the wind.

PHOTO: Instagram/hannah_quinlivan

While Jay did not reveal the cost of the skywriting service, it has been reported in 2017 that the cost from one such service — Skywriting Australia — starts from AUD$3,990 (S$3,780).

Guess it's time for guys to step up their game.

bryanlim@asiaone.com