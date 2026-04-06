Jay Park reveals he was injured prior to Hyrox Singapore debut, didn't do 'a lot of preparation'

After months of flying between countries, Jay Park finally landed in Singapore for his debut race at AIA Hyrox Singapore on Sunday (April 5).

Competing in the men's doubles category at the National Stadium with his trainer Park Chan-so, also known as Eddy, the duo clocked a timing of one hour eight minutes and 52 seconds.

Speaking to local media before the race, the American singer-songwriter revealed he had injured himself in October 2025 when he tore 80 per cent of his ligament in his ankle and spent a month on crutches.

"The reason why I injured myself is because I tried to do a side flip," he said.

While he used to "just do it" in his younger days, Jay, who turns 39 this month, admitted that he now has to ensure he's properly warmed up before attempting any stunts.

"As I approach my 40s, I definitely need to (warm up properly)," he added.

"It's about preparing yourself and also the recovery, so you don't get injured. So, that's self-care as well. That's part of the workout. That's something that I need to be mindful of.

"It's like, 'Okay, let me prepare myself. Let me stretch. Let me ice myself. Let me do the little band workouts and get all my little ligaments ready.'"

Didn't prepare a lot for Hyrox

Jay admitted that while he has been pushing himself, he "hasn't done a lot of preparation" for the race because of his hectic schedule.

He added he hasn't been drinking and instead ate more.

"The funny thing is, training for this, I've actually been able to eat more than I usually do because I have to spend so much energy," he said. "Obviously, drinking is not going to help my performance."

Flying between performances in Hong Kong and Japan, he had not been able to focus on Hyrox before but now that he was here, he was locked in.

On what gets him through a gruelling workout, Jay said: "I don't like to give up. For me, it's not about what place I get, right?

"Even though there are a lot of other people competing, for me, I'm not competing with them."

When asked what he wanted to do most after his race, he candidly admitted: "Today, after I'm done, I just want to drink cold beer on the patio and maybe have some chill crab, we'll see."

He also named Singapore as the third place he's visited the most after the US and South Korea.

Describing our little island as a "third home", he said: "I think in Singapore, just being outside is very nice because the view is nice. Everything is nice around here. It's so clean."

Addressing his fans and the audience, Jay thanked everyone for their support and said he was glad that his first time doing Hyrox was in Singapore.

Shinee's Minho all smiles watching Jay race

Aside from Jay, AIA Hyrox Singapore also saw the attendance of other celebrities including Shinee's Minho, Amotti and Physical: 100 star Hong Beom-seok.

Minho participated in the men's doubles open division with Beom-seok on April 3.

The two took home first place in their division and ranked fourth overall with a time of 56 minutes and 21 seconds.

During Jay's race, Minho also made a surprise appearance to show his support.

Dressed in the Hyrox grey shirt, the K-pop idol blended in with the spectators as he watched the race and followed Jay to the finishing line.

Watch out for our video with Jay!

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esther.lam@asiaone.com

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