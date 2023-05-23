Jay-Z and Beyonce paid cash for $269 million mansion

Jay-Z and Beyonce paid cash for their US$200 million (S$269 million) mansion.

The couple — who have daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir together — recently splashed out on a 30,000 sq ft abode in Malibu from art collector William Bell, and insiders have told TMZ they don't have a mortgage on the property.

But this may not come as a surprise as Jay-Z is worth around US$2.5 billion, in part due to his alcohol brands Ace of Spades and D'Usse, his fine art collection, and his own back catalogue.

His wife's music and movie career have seen her amass a fortune close to US$500 million, which is only set to increase with her ongoing Renaissance tour because the concert series is expected to generate more than US$1 billion.

It was revealed last week the property deal was the most expensive home in the state of California, breaking the old record of US$177 million, and it is the second-highest ever real estate deal in the entire country, behind the US$238 million sale of an apartment in New York.

But Jay and Beyonce may think they have received a bargain because the property — which sits on an eight-acre property overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area — was listed for US$295 million.

Former owner William took almost 15 years to build the all-concrete property, which was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando.

Back in 2017, Beyonce and Jay — who married in April 2008 — splashed out US$88 million on a mansion in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, and spent millions on the property to boost its value to more than US$100 million.

