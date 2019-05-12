Jay-Z marks 50th birthday with return to Spotify

A 2013 photo shows Jay-Z at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

NEW YORK - Rap mogul Jay-Z celebrated his 50th birthday and surprised fans on Wednesday (Dec 4) by putting his catalogue back on streaming giant Spotify, after a two-year hiatus.

The billionaire artist, who owns rival streaming service Tidal, had pulled the majority of his discography from Spotify in 2017, months before dropping his 4:44 album exclusively on his own upstart platform.

The introspective album prompted a surge of interest in the paid subscription service Tidal - which also exclusively carries his megastar wife Beyonce's much-touted visual album Lemonade - briefly becoming a top downloaded app.

Fans can now stream 4:44 on Spotify for the first time, along with classics like The Blueprint, American Gangster and Watch The Throne.

The rapper has the second-most top albums in the history of Billboard's rankings chart with 14, bested only by The Beatles, who have 19.

"Happy Birthday, Hov," Spotify tweeted on Wednesday, using a nickname of the rapper born Shawn Carter, who grew up in one of Brooklyn's most notorious housing projects.

There was no indication how long Jay-Z's flow would remain available on Spotify, which has often come under fire from prominent artists including Prince, Taylor Swift and Thom Yorke for its royalty system, which many musicians say leaves them underpaid.

In June, Forbes declared Hov rap's first billionaire, estimating US$100 million (S$130 million) of his vast fortune came from Tidal.

As of 2016, Tidal said it said it had three million users.

Today, Spotify says it has 248 million users, including 113 million who pay for premium service.

More about
celebrities Jay Z Spotify music Apps

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A day out: Singapore&#039;s Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
A day out: Singapore's Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public

SERVICES