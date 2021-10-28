Jayley Woo recalls strange incident during filming of local horror film Late Night Ride

Filming a ghost movie in a quiet park at night during the lunar seventh month? It feels like local film Late Night Ride was asking for some real-life spooky experiences.

And from what actress Jayley Woo recounted, the cast and crew might have seen something strange.

During a recent virtual interview to promote the film, the 29-year-old recalled a scene she filmed with actresses Tasha Low and Yap Hui Xin at Bedok Reservoir Park at around 9pm.

In the scene, the three friends are cycling through a supposedly haunted area and Jayley's character Nat deliberately creates a lot of noise to draw out the ghosts.

Jayley recalled to local media: "Before the director shouted 'Action', we saw a person riding his bicycle towards us and he fell even though no one knocked into him. I side-eyed Tasha and Huixin and we kept mum about it because it's not good to talk about such things during the seventh month."

Jayley hinted that something supernatural had caused the cyclist — a boy who looked to be in his teens — to fall over.

The crew went to help the boy up and he looked a bit bewildered.

Late Night Ride, directed by Koh Chong Wu, features three inter-connected stories. In the first, a group of social media influencers, led by Nat, decides to explore a haunted road and nearby cycling park in an attempt to gain more viewers for their channel. Nat purposely breaks some taboo in the hopes of capturing paranormal activities and ends up being haunted.

Andie Chen, Estovan Reizo Cheah and Constance Lau in a still from Late Night Ride. PHOTO: Golden Village

In the second story, Jie (Andie Chen) loses his wife (played by Constance Lau) in a car accident and their son Josh (Estovan Reizo Cheah) has not spoken since. Father and son end up on a late-night bus ride where all dark secrets will be unveiled.

Lastly, Min (Lina Ng) is a private hire driver who works day and night to earn enough for her father's medical bills. Sinister happenings occur when she is on the road and she needs to figure out why.

When asked, Jayley admitted she was worried she would indeed call out spirits during filming. "I really believe in them and that they are always around us, whether or not we see them. I can sense [them] a bit but I cannot see them."

In another interview, she said she once felt her late boyfriend Aloysius Pang's 'presence' at home.

Jayley added: "I don't believe whatever I called out would come to me because I know I'm very protected in the spiritual sense. We have an altar at home so we are protected by god. I know that if anything happens, I wouldn't be in a life-endangering situation."

While she wasn't spooked by the supernatural during filming, something else did scare the hell out of her.

Without giving spoilers, Jayley has some terrifying scenes and she spent four hours in the make-up chair to look the part.

"I fell asleep during the process and I woke up in fright [when I saw myself]. I'm not lying," she said.

She showed her mum the time-lapse video of the make-up process and of herself in the gory scene, and Mrs Woo "reacted strongly" to it, Jayley added.

If you're curious to what happened to Nat, Jie and Min, catch Late Night Ride in cinemas from Oct 28!

Lina Ng (left) and Jayley Woo during promotions for the film Late Night Ride. PHOTO: Golden Village

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com