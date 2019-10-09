Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2

PHOTO: Instagram/weecheryl
Jaya
theAsianparent

Cheryl Wee (actress-entrepreneur, and daughter of beauty maven Jean Yip) has just welcomed Baby No. 2, and it's a …girl!

The actress shared the happy news on social media on 9 September 2019.

"Little did we think waking up this morning would be to meet you. The cramps that kept me up all night was worth every bit. I was even thinking that the cramps would subside by morning and I could go ahead with work as planned. But everything is made perfect in God's time."

"Welcome to the world little baba (as coined by Kor Kor Marc)", she wrote.

Meanwhile hubby Roy Fong wrote, "You sure know how to choose an auspicious birth date for yourself, little baby girl - 9.9.19."

Cheryl Wee, had earlier revealed her second pregnancy at her son Marc's first birthday party. She had posted a picture on Instagram on 20 April 2019, holding up a toddler-sized T-shirt that read, "I May Only Be 1, But I'm going to be a KOR KOR (older brother)!"

Apparently, she didn't want too much of an age gap between her children.

She had previously told Toggle: "I really want to have a second baby. My sister and I are only 19 months apart so I've always told myself that I want to have another child close to the first, so that while growing up, (Marc) will have someone to play with or bully - whichever way it'll end up being."

Here's wishing this gorgeous family more love and happiness!

This article was first published in the Asian parent.

