Jeanette Aw and her patisserie back in Japan for Valentine's season

Local actress and chef Jeanette Aw is back in Japan, bringing her patisserie to life for the Valentine's season.

The 45-year-old opened her first pop-up in Nagoya back in January last year where she felt "a little emotional" after seeing her desserts sold out.

This will be the bakery's second year in Japan with six pop-ups located in Nagoya, Osaka, Kobe and Tokyo.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE4vhTMzxIL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Once Upon A Time shared their appreciation in an Instagram post yesterday (Jan 18): " Nagoya, you’ve truly stolen our hearts! Our first stop was filled with so much warmth, meeting customers who fell in love with our sweets last year and came back for more this Valentine’s season. Your support means the world to us! Thank you for making this journey so special!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE9IBQ1ztRB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

According to the bakery's Instagram account, today marks their first day in Osaka after their appearance in Nagoya.

Photos on Instagram shows Jeanette appearing at the pop-up signing the packaging of her bakes and taking photos with customers.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE9Pa16SQEo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

