Jeanette Aw holds birthday charity sale of artworks and personal pre-loved items, proceeds to go to Singapore Children's Society

Jeanette Aw will be running a charity fundraiser on her birthday this year, with the proceeds to be donated to Singapore Children's Society.

"I strongly believe that the child you are today shapes the adult you become tomorrow, so I naturally gravitate towards causes that focus on children's development and well-being," the local actress, who turns 47 on June 28, told AsiaOne in an interview today (June 17).

During the event, supporters can purchase handmade items and selected pieces featured on Jeanette's YouTube talk show JA Unscripted, her personal pre-loved items and two paintings donated by Singapore Girls' Home.

She shared that some of her pre-owned pieces include bags and a limited-edition Japanese publication of her illustrated book Sol's World: Somebody to Love.

The 2015 book is Jeanette's second published book and first illustrated book, featuring a girl named Sol who is on a journey of self-discovery.

When asked about some of the most memorable art pieces she had created during JA Unscripted, she said it was a hand-painted tingkat and kintsugi plate.

She said: "The tingkat painting stands out because it was created together with my The Little Nyonya co-star Christabelle Tan.

"The choice of a tingkat as the subject feels especially fitting for the Peranakan theme. It's bright, colourful, and radiates such positive, happy energy."

Tan played her daughter in the 2008 drama series and they reunited after 17 years in the episode.

"The kintsugi plate is another meaningful piece for me. The entire philosophy of kintsugi, repairing something broken and turning it into something beautiful, already reflects the essence and beauty of the artwork itself," Jeanette added.

She had worked on the piece with her dentist Dr Jerry Lim during an episode of the talk show released in January.

On the two paintings from Singapore Girls' Home, Jeanette said they are particularly close to her heart.

She shared: "During my episode with Singapore Girls' Home, I had a really meaningful interaction with a youth there. While I was there, I noticed several beautiful paintings and after the session, I asked if it might be possible for the girls to contribute some pieces for a charity sale.

"They very kindly agreed and came back with two wonderful artworks. Knowing that the youths themselves were happy and willing to contribute in this way makes these pieces especially significant to me."

Jeanette's episode at the rehabilitation centre will be released on June 21 at 6pm on JA Unscripted.

Hopes fans would donate as her birthday present

We also asked Jeanette about her birthday wish, and she responded: "It's always been simple, to be happy and healthy."

She added that for the past year, she had been "very fortunate" to be surrounded by good people.

"I'm now at a stage where I have my own voice and the authority to choose my path and projects. That sense of autonomy has been a real positive, and I'm happy with where I am," she added.

To her fans who will be supporting her at the charity fundraiser, Jeanette said: "I'd like to tell them not to come bearing gifts. Instead, I would truly appreciate it if that thoughtfulness could be converted into a cash donation.

"Even a small amount can go a long way in making a meaningful difference."

While Jeanette and her team target to raise $6,288 from the fundraiser, they hope to raise as much as possible. They have raised over $1,000 as of press time.

"I'm really grateful for everyone who has already contributed, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every donor for their generosity and support," she said.

On June 28, Jeanette will be present at the fundraiser event at 50 Niven Road from 10am to 2pm.

Supporters and donors who are unable to attend the event or would simply like to support the fundraiser can make their donations at https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/JeanetteAw .

The campaign will remain open till July 31, 2026.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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