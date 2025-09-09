Jeanette Aw's 1st drama in 6 years wraps, manager reveals behind-the-scenes footage of action scene with Romeo Tan

Local actor Romeo Tan is seen angrily shoving actress Jeanette Aw to the ground in a Reel posted on Instagram yesterday (Sept 8).

The behind-the-scenes video of an action scene was shared by Jeanette's manager possibly in celebration of the wrapping of their upcoming mystery-thriller series Highway to Somewhere.

In the Reel, believed to be filmed in Malaysia, both actors perform a few takes where Romeo is seen arguing with a distressed Jeanette as he drags her out of his silver SUV and pushes her to the ground aggressively.

Padded floor mats helped to cushion her fall.

While the scene in front of the camera looked intense, no harm was done. After one of the takes, Romeo, 40, apologised quickly while looking in concern at Jeanette, 46, before swiftly helping her up with a pat on her back.

Both actors were also all smiles while they prepared to film the scene.

In a comment under the post, Romeo wrote: "Nervous, breaking out in cold sweat, legs went weak."

Highway to Somewhere tells the story of the strained relationship between Nick Zhang (Romeo) and Jane Liu (Jeanette) after 15 years of marriage, who find themselves clashing frequently due to their demanding careers and rebellious daughter.

To save their crumpling marriage, they embark on an overseas road trip with the advice of their friend, marriage counsellor Apple (Sora Ma), but the trip soon takes a sinister turn when Jane's colleague York (Nick Teo) stalks them. While Jane tries to keep York's obsession with her a secret from Nick, the latter is hiding his own infidelity from her as well.

This drama marks Jeanette's first lead role in six years since playing protagonist Zheng Tianai in local Chinese drama After the Stars in 2019.

Filming for Highway to Somewhere is believed to have wrapped yesterday, as Jeanette's manager revealed this is her 11th time following Jeanette to Malaysia for filming over the years and expressed her happiness and fulfilment in being part of the journey.

Jeanette commented in her post: "This is my first time returning [to Malaysia for filming] after six years and it has a special feeling for me. This team made me feel that taking on this drama was very worth it."

She also penned an Instagram post today, where she expressed her appreciation for the production team, her character Jane and Romeo.

"To be able to complete a project again, it's a journey that I treasure. By working with a new team, every day is full of unexpected surprises. The beautiful quality of the film, warmth of the lighting and the director's dedication make the whole story shine with its own unique brilliance," Jeanette wrote.

Romeo also reflected on his three-month filming experiences and thanked the director, production team and Jeanette for their hard work.

He wrote: "Highway to Somewhere is not a horror drama. We wish to convey that there is love and hate in marriage and the fear and reality that is embedded in humanity. Nick's story may end here, but the reflections and memories from this journey will live on in my heart."

Highway to Somewhere will be available on demand for free on Mewatch from March 2026 and airs on Channel 8 in the same month on weekdays at 9pm.

