Jeanette Aw's successful What The Fudge brownies are part of her grand plan

Besides being a celebrated actress, Jeanette Aw is also the founder of production company Picturesque Films, a screenwriter, a director, a baker, a painter, and a published author.

And all of her ventures have met with some measure of success: She’s snagged 29 local acting awards (a record among local artistes), earned film festival nominations for her screenplay and directorial work for The Last Entry, and held a solo art exhibition in Tokyo.

More recently, she made the headlines for her What The Fudge Brownies, which boasts a thousand-long wait list.

Everything she touches turns to gold, and advertisers are quick to recognise that. A quick scroll through her Instagram account with 404,000 followers will show recent partnerships with Lancome and Omega.

And she’s an ambassador of the Japanese city of Takasaki, as well as Le Cordon Bleu Dusit in Thailand as a result of her culinary school stint.

And even though this multi-hyphenate took a hiatus from acting to finish her 18-month culinary course, she has no lack of acting opportunities upon her return.

She recently wrapped up filming for Quiet Among Disquiet, a China-based drama production. We heard that the director had specifically requested for Jeanette after auditioning more than a hundred actresses.

All this just begs the question: How is she so good at everything she does?

On Jeanette: Cotton and silk dress, $3,100, Loewe. PHOTO: Her World Online You established your production company Picturesque Films in 2012, and you’re looking to open your own patisserie. Why branch out? I’ve always wanted to do my own short films and, over the years, I’ve shared this when I did interviews. It came to a point where I felt that it was time to see it through. Picturesque Films was registered way before I even did The Last Entry (2017). As for baking, I enjoy it and have always felt that it’s therapeutic. It also came to a point where I wanted to take it to another level, learn proper techniques, and equip myself with knowledge, so that I’ll be able to create my own recipes. It’s a natural progression for me. I enjoy learning new things, and when I’m interested in something, it’s just a matter of time before I’d want to learn it professionally. What were some of the challenges you faced, going from an actress to an entrepreneur? Of course, there are many who have questions about what an actress can do. But I met great people like Eric Khoo, who shared so much about filmmaking with me, and other directors who believed in my vision. I focus on that. With patisserie, I went back to being a student. When people see your passion and drive, when you complete the course and receive your professional certificate, it speaks for itself. I’ve received compliments from other chefs I don’t personally know, and they were impressed to see a celebrity drop everything and pursue a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu. On Jeanette: Cotton shirt dress, Alexander McQueen. PHOTO: Her World Online What drives you to succeed? I’ve always believed that if I wanted to do something, I would do it well and try to excel. If you’re half-hearted about something, then you might as well don’t do it at all. And, of course, one big motivating factor is that I want my parents to be very proud of me. You took a break at the peak of your career. Was there a tipping point for you? The decision wasn’t made on a whim – it was deliberated upon. I believe that the universe has its way of telling you when it’s time to move on, and it felt like it was time. Also, I feel that when you’re at the peak of something, it’s time to move on. Did you always have a career plan? I would say that I have a plan, but I’d also go with the flow. I never intended to enter the entertainment industry – my friend had sent in my particulars for an audition and I got called back. Things happened from there. I knew instinctively that I wouldn’t want to be acting for life, and there’ll come a certain stage where I’ll do other things. I wouldn’t want to be acting till I’m 80. I’ve always been very clear in that aspect. On Jeanette: Corduroy shearling blousson, $2,900, Coach. Denim pants, Celine. PHOTO: Her World Online You’ve been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years now. What keeps you going? For me, it’s always about the craft, and especially since I’m theatre trained, doing something means following through from beginning to end – when you’re on stage, you don’t stop just because you said something wrong. And I think it comes from a place of passion. I think that, right now, people are more interested in being stars than actors, and the respect for the craft is not like what it was. You’re no stranger to endorsements. How do you decide whether to work with a brand? It has to be something I like and believe in – or even something I already use myself. I work with brands to build a relationship, so when I work with, say, a skincare brand and incorporate it into my life, what I share on my platform is organic because the relationship is real, and I grow together with the brand. I find it hard to talk about a product I have no connection with. If I’m not convinced, it’ll show. PHOTO: Her World Online Do you think you have a certain degree of influence? In a way, I suppose, so I’m very careful about who I work with and only choose something that I really like and that speaks to me. If I don’t think a brand suits me, I’d say no. I always try to send out positive messages because, given my line of work, I feel people look up to me as a role model. An online article says you’re the highest-earning celebrity in Singapore with a net worth of US$55 million (S$74 million). Is it true? I wonder how they came up with it. That said, 2020 has been a good year for me and there are still collaborations coming my way. It’s been a weird year too, though, like when my brownies were on sale and some home bakers said I was stealing their business. A reporter asked me if I would stop doing it and I was like, “No, I plan to open a bakery, so what would they say when I do?