Jeezy says he was sexually abused by a female babysitter.

The rapper, 46, made the shock claim while discussing his traumatic upbringing, which he said also involved him witnessing a friend's dad repeatedly shoot his wife.

He told actress Nia Long, 53, in a chat released on his YouTube channel an unnamed babysitter who was older than him subjected him to "touching" and "doing things" that "don't normally happen to kids".

When Nia asked him to clarify if he meant he had been molested, Jeezy - born Jay Jenkins - replied: "Right, basically."

He added in the interview, titled I Might Forgive… But I Don't Forget after his latest studio album: "I was introduced to sex at a very young age."

Jeezy then told how he suffered more trauma as a child when he went to a neighbour's house for a playdate and saw his dad's father shoot his wife approximately four times.

He said: "It just stuck with me. Before I was eight, I had already accepted this was the norm. I was already desensitised.

"It gave me this thing to always protect myself."

Jeezy also said he left home at 13 years old because his mom had allegedly "pulled a gun" on him after a disagreement and years of them feuding.

He made the claims as he is going through a split from Jeannie Mai, 44, after he filed for divorce from her in September and said the marriage was "irretrievably broken".

The filing is said to have stunned Jeannie, who was reportedly left "devastated" and hoping she and Jeezy would reconcile.

A source told Page Six: "The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit."

Jeezy said about the break-up: "I can tell you that I'm saddened. I can tell you I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy.

"I can only do what I can do. I can't expect someone else to do what I'm doing."

In 2018, Jeannie said on her talk show that she had been sexually abused by a family member when she was aged nine.