Jeff Bridges stars in Tron: Ares, third movie in franchise

Jeff Bridges is to star in Tron: Ares.

The 74-year-old actor has confirmed he will appear in the third film in the franchise, alongside Jared Leto, who will portray Ares in the motion picture.

He told the Film Comment podcast: "I'm heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third instalment of the Tron story.

"Jared Leto is the star of this third one."

Bridges admitted he was "anxious" to appear alongside the Suicide Squad star after being an "admirer" of his work.

He added: "I'm really anxious to work with him. I've admired his work."

According to Variety, Bridges filmed the podcast episode "a while ago", and he has now completed his work on Tron: Ares.

In August, the movie's director Joachim Ronning expressed his frustration with the SAG-AFTRA strike after production on the film was delayed.

The Norwegian filmmaker had been due to begin shooting the Disney movie - which also stars Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Evan Peters - last summer, but he had to make 150 crew members redundant.

While Joachim supported the strike action of both actors and writers, he urged both sides of the disputes to speed up negotiations at the time.

He wrote on Instagram: "The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera - taking the scene and the text to a higher place. I've been fortunate to collaborate with amazing talent. It's a huge part of why I'm a filmmaker.

"However, like myself, being an actor or a writer, means you're a freelancer. And I can tell you, the constant uncertainty is not for everyone. To that end I don't think it's unreasonable to ask for a better safety net.

"Many of my best friends are writers. Everything starts with the story. Everything starts with you. That must continue. And that means that AI needs to be regulated. There is no doubt about the threat the technology poses to all creatives.

"Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on Tron: Ares (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over 150 people laid off.

"It's indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone.

"The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it's done.

"This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious?

"These tactics are extremely frustrating. It's time for diplomacy so we can get back to work - under conditions that are fair to everybody."

The strike ended in November after nearly four months, after SAG-AFTRA's leadership approved a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.