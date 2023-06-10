Jeff Goldblum confesses he's not 'particularly handy' around the house

Jeff Goldblum is "not particularly handy around the house".

The Jurassic Park actor is happy to admit to his flaws, which also include being a bad cook, "not good" with technology, and having a "bad" sense of direction, but is always ready to learn the right way to do something - if he's feeling motivated.

Answering reader questions for The Guardian newspaper, Jeff was asked: "Is it irritating to you that you are so good at everything?"

He replied: "What a question. I'm sure they mean it as an insult, as a velvet glove. I'm not good at everything.

"I'm a humble student. I fall way short in many things, but I try not to be irritated. I try to take it as a humbling lesson and an opportunity to grow.

"I can think of a million things. I'm not a bad packer - although I leave it till the last minute - but I'm a horrible folder. I'm not a very good cook. I'm not particularly handy around the house. I have a bad sense of direction.

"I'm not good with technology. I got sent something yesterday that I needed to print out, but the printer always confounds me, so Emily, my wonderful wife, always has to help me.

"That's just the tip of the iceberg. I lack innate ability about a lot of things, but when I'm motivated, I'm always happy to learn.

"If Wes Anderson was directing and my character had to fold, cook, read maps and print stuff out, I'd spend extra hours after school, learning!"

When it comes to his music career, the 70-year-old star admitted he feels far more relaxed than he does when he's acting.

He said: "I play with such great people and at these lovely places like Glastonbury, Ronnie Scott's and the Royal Festival Hall. I'm on my toes and want to do my best.

"Somehow this whole music element of my life is less identified for me.

"I've always been more challenged by my nervous system by acting than the piano. Even though I'm on my toes and very excited, I'm kind of relaxed.

"I'm not doing it with any careerist idea. The adventure, fun and passion have bled over in a nice way. I'm respectful and serious about music and acting. But I still manage to have a whale of a time."