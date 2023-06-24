'Jenga where clothes disappear 1 by 1': Risque South Korean blind-date YouTube videos go viral

Sex sells, and this YouTube channel knows it.

Dating reality shows are hugely popular in South Korea and the region — the most famous of which is Single's Inferno on Netflix — so it's no surprise that the dating video clips by South Korean content creator AirplaneTime have gone viral on YouTube and TikTok.

But these aren't your typical girl-meets-boy videos.

The clips feature bawdy themes centred around blind dates and skimpily-clad men and women.

For instance, a video on their YouTube channel titled "I played Jenga where I took off and took off" has garnered 8.1 million views — its content involves a man and woman playing Jenga and removing their clothes, even taking part in intimate 'dares'.

The channel's most watched video to date sits at 12 million views, titled "How men and women in their 20s go on a blind date".

While the title itself is tame enough, the thumbnail features a muscular, topless man and a woman wearing a bra, spraying whipped cream on her cleavage.

In the video, the duo play beer pong and ask each other intimate and lewd questions, and also undress themselves. At multiple points in the video, the man also licks whipped cream off the woman's body.

Even though the contents of the video are particularly salacious, comments on YouTube focused on the relationship and chemistry behind the two blind date participants and are supportive of their bold acts — the woman, in particular, received a lot of love from netizens.

A user commented: "She's super smooth and flirty… she's making him so flustered. Super honest too… their chemistry is so cute!"

Said another: "Girl, you know how to tease! This was super cool, they had a lot of chemistry and were really cute!"

Other users also expressed admiration for the episode's organiser: "Sometimes the person who picks and pairs up the people for these videos should be recognised as a genius. They could easily make money as a marriage or date broker!"

Although the overarching theme of blind dating does run through most of their videos, AirplaneTime didn't begin their channel with such provocative content.

Three years ago, the channel uploaded videos with relatively conservative twists to blind dating, like "blind dating four guys based on their baby photos" and blind dating where neither party could see each other.

While their content has become far racier as time has progressed, the turning point for their suggestive thumbnails began with a react video posted a year ago featuring a scantily-dressed woman.

After that, videos featuring or implying nudity and physical intimacy have been a focus of the channel, with much of their content touching on lewd behaviour by both men and women.

On TikTok, their posts are much tamer in comparison — in a video about trying to guess the breast size of women by timing how long it takes for a ball to roll down their chest and hit a plate below, comments ranged from curiosity towards the women to a general sense of confusion.

"I have no idea what's happening but I'm for it," a user said approvingly.

Another said: "I love AirplaneTime! They come up with some of the craziest ideas!"

A comment also agreed, saying: "This is a ridiculous idea, but I enjoyed watching!"

The licentious content on this channel may be shocking to some as South Korea is a relatively conservative country — under article 243 of their Criminal Act, any person who distributes, sells, lends, openly displays or shows any obscene documents, drawing, pictures, films or other things, can be punished accordingly.

