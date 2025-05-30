Jenna Ortega felt unhappy after Wednesday fame

Jenna Ortega became an "unhappy person" after season one of Wednesday.

The 22-year-old actress plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show, but Jenna initially struggled to cope with the pressures of fame and success.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person.

"After the pressure, the attention — as somebody who's quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary."

Jenna now serves as a producer on Wednesday and she's loving the experience.

She said: "I sit in on meetings and listen and learn. I'm still finding my footing in that area."

Jenna also teased season two of the show, describing it as "bigger, bolder, gorier, and a bit darker" than the first.

She explained: "It's sillier in the best way possible."

The actress has also welcomed the show's move from Romania to Ireland.

Jenna explained: "Dublin was incredible.

"I loved everything about that experience, the cast, the crew. It was so sweet and so awesome. That island is so beautiful."

Jenna made the most of her free time when she wasn't filming Wednesday.

She said: "On weekends, we'd go down to Kerry and Cork and Donegal and swim in thunderstorms.

"I spent a lot of time laying in fields, going on hikes with my dog. I was raising chinchillas, and I'd read books with my chinchillas in my lap. Maybe I'd go to a karaoke bar one night or host a dinner at my place — things like that. I tried to make it feel as family-like as possible."

Jenna has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, starring in a host of big-budget projects, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream and Wednesday.

But the actress previously admitted that she's still adjusting to her own fame and success.

She told MTV: "It's definitely an adjustment."

Jenna actually relished being able to lean on Winona Ryder — her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star — for some advice about navigating the potential pitfalls of fame.

She explained: "I'm very grateful to be where I am and she had kind of a similar thing to say.

"It was just so nice to speak to someone who actually understood me."

